London hosts exhibition highlighting Gaza destruction
(MENAFN) A new art exhibition titled Posters to the Olive Tree of Exile opened in London on Thursday, aiming to bring attention to the devastation in Gaza caused by Israeli attacks since October 2023.
The solo show presents 20 pieces by Turkish artist Yusuf Aygec, exploring themes of memory and witnessing in the wake of Israel’s genocidal assault. Each work, created with colored pencils and soft pastels, addresses a distinct subject, the artist said.
Curated by Samed Karagoz, the exhibition frames art as a moral space for witnessing amidst an ongoing humanitarian crisis, integrating visual art with poetry by Mahmoud Darwish, recognized as Palestine’s national poet. Each drawing acts as a letter addressed not to an individual but to the olive tree, symbolizing endurance and resistance.
The opening was attended by Turkish ambassador to London Osman Koray Ertas and Turkish lawmaker Rumeysa Kadak. The event was organized by P21 Gallery and Saka Art with support from the Yunus Emre Institute in London.
Ertas described the exhibition as profoundly significant and stressed Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians amid international responses to Israeli attacks.
Aygec explained that preparing the exhibition took about a year, with roughly ten months spent creating the drawings. Highlighting one of his pieces, he said, “I combined a painting by Caspar David Friedrich, with Handala (an iconic national symbol of the Palestinian people and resistance) and created a narrative of my own.”
