Jordan's Ambassador Presents Credentials To Ethiopian President In Addis Ababa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Addis Ababa, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- Ambassador Amjad Al-Momani, yesterday, presented his credentials to Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.The ceremony was held at the National Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa.During the ceremony, Ambassador Al-Momani conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Selassie, along with His Majesty's best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the friendly Ethiopian people.President Selassie, in turn, asked that his greetings and appreciation be conveyed to His Majesty King Abdullah II, praising the King's wise policies and the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries.He also expressed the Ethiopian government's interest in strengthening and further developing bilateral relations, and wished the Kingdom of Jordan and its people continued advancement and prosperity.