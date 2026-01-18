403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump prepares pardon for ex-Puerto Rico governor
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to pardon former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced, who pleaded guilty last year in a federal public corruption case, as stated by reports on Friday.
Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the pardon could also cover Vazquez's two co-defendants: Julio Martin Herrera-Velutini, a wealthy Venezuelan-Italian banker and founder of Britannia Financial Group, and Mark Rossini. All three were allegedly involved in a bribery scheme connected to Vazquez’s 2020 election campaign.
Federal prosecutors charged the group in 2022 with serious offenses, including conspiracy and bribery linked to public programs. However, as the case approached trial, the Justice Department reached a last-minute deal allowing them to plead guilty to lesser charges, a move that attracted public scrutiny.
The matter was reportedly handled in part by the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, a unit established after the Watergate scandal to handle sensitive corruption investigations, though its size has been reduced in recent years.
One of Vazquez’s lawyers, Chris Kise, who previously represented Trump in another federal investigation, reportedly urged senior Justice Department officials to reconsider the charges.
Trump administration officials have described the prosecution as politically motivated, noting that the investigation began shortly after Vazquez publicly supported Trump in 2020.
A federal judge overseeing the case criticized prosecutors for dropping the most serious charges, calling the reduced penalties minimal compared with the original potential sentences.
The White House has not yet formally announced whether the pardons will be issued.
Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the pardon could also cover Vazquez's two co-defendants: Julio Martin Herrera-Velutini, a wealthy Venezuelan-Italian banker and founder of Britannia Financial Group, and Mark Rossini. All three were allegedly involved in a bribery scheme connected to Vazquez’s 2020 election campaign.
Federal prosecutors charged the group in 2022 with serious offenses, including conspiracy and bribery linked to public programs. However, as the case approached trial, the Justice Department reached a last-minute deal allowing them to plead guilty to lesser charges, a move that attracted public scrutiny.
The matter was reportedly handled in part by the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, a unit established after the Watergate scandal to handle sensitive corruption investigations, though its size has been reduced in recent years.
One of Vazquez’s lawyers, Chris Kise, who previously represented Trump in another federal investigation, reportedly urged senior Justice Department officials to reconsider the charges.
Trump administration officials have described the prosecution as politically motivated, noting that the investigation began shortly after Vazquez publicly supported Trump in 2020.
A federal judge overseeing the case criticized prosecutors for dropping the most serious charges, calling the reduced penalties minimal compared with the original potential sentences.
The White House has not yet formally announced whether the pardons will be issued.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment