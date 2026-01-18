403
Widespread Protests fill Denmark over US threats
(MENAFN) Large crowds of demonstrators assembled on Saturday in multiple locations across Denmark and Greenland to voice opposition to recent statements from the United States suggesting a possible takeover of Greenland.
Public gatherings supporting Greenland were organized in several major Danish cities, including Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense, and Aalborg, as well as in Greenlandic towns such as Nuuk, Aasiaat, Qaqortoq, and Ilulissat, according to reports. The scale of participation across Denmark was described as significant, with the volume of protesters making it challenging to determine an exact nationwide count.
Participants repeatedly voiced their opposition through chants declaring that Greenland is “not for sale” and emphasizing that the island belongs to its people. Reports indicated particularly large crowds in the Danish capital, where more than 15,000 people were said to have gathered, with demonstrators also marching toward the US Embassy.
In Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, further demonstrations were anticipated later in the day, as residents prepared to take to the streets to send a clear message to Washington rejecting any external claims over their territory.
Greenland, which operates as a self-governing region within the Kingdom of Denmark, has long drawn international attention due to its strategic geographic position and substantial natural resources. Interest from the United States has also been linked to concerns over increasing Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic region, according to reports.
US President Donald Trump has on multiple occasions asserted that acquiring Greenland is necessary for American national security and to prevent rival powers such as Russia or China from expanding their influence there.
Both Danish and Greenlandic authorities have firmly dismissed any suggestion of selling the island, reiterating that Greenland remains under Danish sovereignty and is not subject to negotiation.
