Petrol Price In Dubai And UAE Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates For Petrol And Diesel

Petrol prices in Dubai and across the UAE continue to stay among the cheapest globally, offering relief to motorists despite monthly revisions linked to international oil markets. As one of the world's largest oil producers, the UAE follows a market-based fuel pricing system that balances global crude prices with domestic operating costs.

Since fuel subsidies were withdrawn in 2015, petrol prices in the country have been revised every month by a committee overseen by the UAE Ministry of Energy. These rates are based on international benchmarks provided by S & P Global Platts, with a margin added to cover transportation and operational expenses. Fuel retailers implement the revised prices at the beginning of each month.

Current Petrol and Diesel Prices in Dubai, UAE

As per the latest update, petrol and diesel prices in Dubai and the UAE stand at:



E-Plus 91: AED 2.50 per litre

Special 95: AED 2.57 per litre

Super 98: AED 2.69 per litre Diesel: AED 2.78 per litre

Fuel prices are quoted in United Arab Emirates dirhams per litre and remain uniform across all petrol stations in the country.

How Much Does UAE Fuel Cost in Other Currencies?

When converted into major international currencies, UAE fuel prices remain competitive. E-Plus 91 petrol priced at AED 2.50 works out to approximately USD 0.68, EUR 0.59, GBP 0.51 and about Rs 61.77. Special 95 petrol at AED 2.57 converts to roughly USD 0.70, EUR 0.60, GBP 0.52 and Rs 63.50.

Super 98, priced at AED 2.69 per litre, is equivalent to around USD 0.73, EUR 0.63, GBP 0.55 and Rs 66.47, while diesel at AED 2.78 translates to about USD 0.76, EUR 0.65, GBP 0.56 and Rs 68.69. These conversions are based on exchange rates updated on January 16, 2026.

Understanding Fuel Types Sold in the UAE

Fuel in Dubai and the UAE is categorised according to octane levels to suit different engine requirements. E-Plus 91 is generally used in low-compression engines, while Special 95 is suited for medium-compression engines. Super 98 is recommended for high-compression and high-performance vehicles, including luxury cars. Diesel, meanwhile, is meant exclusively for diesel-powered vehicles.

Motorists are advised to check their vehicle manuals to ensure they use the appropriate fuel type to avoid long-term engine damage.

Petrol Prices Are the Same Across All Stations

Fuel prices in Dubai are standardised across all major petrol retailers, including ENOC, EPPCO, Emarat and ADNOC. Regardless of the station, motorists pay the same price per litre. In addition to fuel, most stations offer services such as car washes, oil changes, tyre pressure checks, convenience stores, cafés and Salik tags for road toll payments.

What Determines Petrol Prices in the UAE?

Petrol and diesel prices in the UAE are closely linked to global crude oil prices, as crude oil is refined before being sold as fuel. After the removal of subsidies in 2015, prices have been revised monthly to reflect international trends, with an added margin to support fuel retailers.