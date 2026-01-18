Border 2 Actor Sunny Deol Name: Know His Age, Educational Qualification And Other Deets

Sunny Deol's Border 2 was released on Thursday. As soon as it was released, the trailer took over social media. After watching it, fans can't wait to see the movie. Meanwhile, we're telling you about Sunny's real age, name, educational qualifications

Fans are going crazy after watching the trailer for Sunny Deol's most awaited film, Border 2. They say they can't wait to see this movie. Let us tell you that this multi-starrer film by director Anurag Singh is releasing on January 23. It is a sequel to the 1997 film Border.

Talking about the real age of Sunny Deol, who is playing the lead role in the film Border 2, he is 68 years old. He was born on October 19, 1957, in Sahnewal to Bollywood superstar Dharmendra. He is an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and former politician.

Fans know him as Sunny Deol, and he is famous by this name in the film industry as well. However, Sunny is not his real name. Let us tell you that his real name is Ajay Singh Deol. He changed his name for the movies. He has worked in about 100 films so far.

Talking about Sunny Deol's educational qualifications, he studied at Sacred Heart Boys' High School in Mumbai. Then he graduated from Ramniranjan Anandilal Podar College of Commerce and Economics, after which he took acting training at the Old Rep Theatre in England.

Sunny Deol made his debut with the 1983 film Betaab. The story of this romantic action thriller was written by Javed Akhtar and directed by Rahul Rawail. Amrita Singh was in the lead role in the film. Along with them were Shammi Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film's story was based on William Shakespeare's play The Taming of the Shrew.

Talking about Sunny Deol's upcoming films, apart from Border 2, he will be seen in Gabru, Lahore 1947, Ramayan, Jaat 2, and Baap. Most of his films will be released in 2026.