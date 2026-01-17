Gadkari Stresses Waste-To-Wealth, Smart Villages Inaugurates Rs 4,400 Cr Highway Projects In Vidisha

MENAFN - IANS) Vidisha, Jan 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated completed sections and laid foundation stones for eight national highway projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh.

Spanning approximately 181 km, these initiatives aim to enhance connectivity across Central India and the Bundelkhand region, boosting agriculture, trade, tourism, logistics, and overall socio-economic growth.

"Nothing is waste; we need people to convert waste into wealth," he said, urging similar models nationwide to turn garbage and sewage into economic opportunities, potentially creating a massive business ecosystem.“I sell waste toilet water and earn Rs 300 crore in Nagpur, and now I will sell garbage too,” citing an example, he said.

Union minister Gadkari reiterated his vision for a "smart villages" modelled on smart cities. He announced plans to establish a model village with 1,000 houses, where residents would receive free electricity for life, eliminating the need to migrate to cities for basic amenities. "We have to make smart villages," he stressed, highlighting self-sustaining rural communities powered by renewable energy and modern infrastructure.

In a lighter moment, Gadkari jokingly advised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to demand more funds aggressively, referencing the iconic "Deewar" dialogue where the character insists on buying and is ready to pay more for a building at any price. He assured the timely completion of all projects, including mentions of ongoing four-lane works along routes like Nasrullaganj-Rehti-Budni.

The event, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries, included the inauguration of upgraded roads and the groundbreaking for new four-laning and safety infrastructure projects.

Key highlights feature the four-laning of the 12.38 km Abdullaganj to Itarsi section (Rs 418 crore) passing through the Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary on NH-46. This critical segment, previously a two-lane bottleneck flanked by four-lane stretches, will now ensure smoother traffic flow, reduce travel time by 15-30 minutes, cut fuel consumption and pollution, and minimise human-wildlife conflicts.

Special environmental safeguards include animal underpasses for safe tiger and wildlife crossings, along with soundproof corridors to curb noise pollution. These measures align with the ministry's commitment to balancing infrastructure development with ecological protection. Three modern driving training centres were also announced to promote road safety and skill development among drivers.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari emphasised innovative approaches to sustainability and rural development. These developments build on the Centre's push to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's road network under NHAI and MoRTH. Improved highways will reduce travel times, enhance safety, and drive industrial and agricultural progress in the state.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a senior BJP leader, hailed the projects as a "great gift" to the Vidisha parliamentary constituency and the region.

Officials noted that Madhya Pradesh's expanding highway infrastructure is providing new momentum to economic and social advancement.