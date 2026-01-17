403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Set to Grant Clemency to Ex-Puerto Rico Governor
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is poised to pardon former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced, who pleaded guilty last year to federal corruption charges, media reported Friday.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told media the clemency will also cover Vazquez's two co-defendants: Julio Martin Herrera-Velutini, a Venezuelan-Italian banker who founded Britannia Financial Group, and Mark Rossini.
The trio faced allegations of participating in a bribery operation connected to Vazquez's 2020 gubernatorial campaign.
Federal authorities indicted the three in 2022 on grave charges including conspiracy and bribery involving public programs. However, as trial proceedings approached last year, the Justice Department struck an eleventh-hour deal permitting them to admit guilt to reduced offenses—a decision that sparked questions.
Media reported the prosecution was partially overseen by the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section, established following the Watergate scandal to handle high-stakes corruption investigations. That division has since undergone substantial downsizing.
The report highlighted that Chris Kise, one of Vazquez's defense attorneys, previously represented Trump in another federal probe. Sources informed media that Kise pressed top Justice Department leadership to reconsider the charges.
Trump administration officials have previously contended the prosecution was politically motivated, noting the investigation commenced shortly after Vazquez publicly endorsed Trump in 2020.
A federal judge presiding over the proceedings rebuked prosecutors for abandoning the most severe charges, stating the reduced penalties were negligible compared to the original potential sentences, media reported.
The White House has not formally announced the pardons.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told media the clemency will also cover Vazquez's two co-defendants: Julio Martin Herrera-Velutini, a Venezuelan-Italian banker who founded Britannia Financial Group, and Mark Rossini.
The trio faced allegations of participating in a bribery operation connected to Vazquez's 2020 gubernatorial campaign.
Federal authorities indicted the three in 2022 on grave charges including conspiracy and bribery involving public programs. However, as trial proceedings approached last year, the Justice Department struck an eleventh-hour deal permitting them to admit guilt to reduced offenses—a decision that sparked questions.
Media reported the prosecution was partially overseen by the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section, established following the Watergate scandal to handle high-stakes corruption investigations. That division has since undergone substantial downsizing.
The report highlighted that Chris Kise, one of Vazquez's defense attorneys, previously represented Trump in another federal probe. Sources informed media that Kise pressed top Justice Department leadership to reconsider the charges.
Trump administration officials have previously contended the prosecution was politically motivated, noting the investigation commenced shortly after Vazquez publicly endorsed Trump in 2020.
A federal judge presiding over the proceedings rebuked prosecutors for abandoning the most severe charges, stating the reduced penalties were negligible compared to the original potential sentences, media reported.
The White House has not formally announced the pardons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment