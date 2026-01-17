403
US Defense Secretary Holds Meeting with Japanese Defense Minister
(MENAFN) American Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth received Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the Pentagon Thursday for high-level strategic discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral security cooperation.
Hegseth organized an enhanced honor cordon ceremony for his Japanese counterpart. The two defense leaders began their day with joint morning physical training at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall before proceeding to formal talks.
Opening the bilateral meeting, Hegseth declared the objective was strengthening the US-Japan partnership "in every way possible."
He commended Tokyo's decision last year to boost military expenditures, calling it a "really important step."
"It's going to be hard-nosed realism, practical commonsense approach that puts both of our vital national interests together and keeps the peace," Hegseth stated.
Koizumi characterized the trans-Pacific alliance as growing "even more solid and unwavering."
"I'm very much looking forward to our substantive discussion today on the various matters to further enhance deterrence and response capabilities to the Japan-U.S. Alliance," he added.
Earlier this week on Monday, Koizumi traveled to Hawaii where he toured the US Indo-Pacific Command headquarters and delivered remarks at the Honolulu Defense Forum.
The Japanese minister stressed his nation's determination to assume a leading position in advancing regional stability and peace while deepening collaboration with Washington and allied nations throughout the Indo-Pacific theater.
