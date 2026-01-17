403
Ukraine, IMF Advance Talks on Expanded Financial Support Program
(MENAFN) Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund engaged in discussions on Thursday regarding the groundwork for a forthcoming assistance framework aimed at delivering increased financial backing to the conflict-affected nation from 2026 through 2029.
In a post shared on the U.S.-based social media platform X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held talks with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who arrived in Kyiv earlier the same day for her first trip to the country since 2023.
“We appreciate the IMF’s readiness to continue supporting Ukraine and to make efforts toward the implementation of the new financing program,” Zelenskyy said, expressing appreciation to Georgieva for the Fund’s focus on Ukraine, as well as for initiatives that “help strengthen our economy and resilience.”
He further emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting, “This is especially important now, when Russian strikes and severe winter weather are creating serious challenges. I informed her about Russian attacks on our energy sector, on all critical infrastructure, and on residential buildings,” he added.
According to an additional announcement released by Ukraine’s Presidential Office after the meeting, the proposed program is expected to channel additional resources to “support macro-financial stability, finance critical defense and social needs, and rebuild Ukraine” once the nearly four-year-long war comes to an end.
"For her part, she (Georgieva) assured that she would continue to make efforts to implement the new financing program, which the IMF and the Ukrainian government have been working on since the fall of last year," the statement continued.
Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X that she had welcomed Georgieva to Kyiv, where they toured damage caused by Russian strikes at one of the capital’s key energy installations, and conveyed thanks for her “personal engagement in supporting Ukraine during this challenging time.”
