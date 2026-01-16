403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Endeavour Silver Corp.: Announces its consolidated production and cost guidance for the Terronera, Guanaceví, and Kolpa mines, along with its capital and exploration budgets for 2026. In 2026, silver production from Terronera, Guanaceví, and Kolpa is projected to range between 8.3 and 8.9 million ounces (oz), while gold output from Terronera and Guanaceví is expected to range between 46,000 and 48,000 oz. Kolpa is anticipated to contribute significant base metal production, including 22,000 to 24,000 tonnes of lead, 16,000 to 18,000 tonnes of zinc, and 650 to 750 tonnes of copper. Together, these three mines are forecast to deliver 14.6 to 15.6 million silver equivalent ounces. Endeavour Silver Corp. shares T are trading down $0.70 at $15.39.
