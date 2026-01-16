Is X Back Now? Social Media Users React Amid Global Outage Of Microblogging Platform

MENAFN - Live Mint) X, previously known as Twitter, experienced a widespread outage worldwide on Friday, 16 January. Thousands of users in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, as well as in the US and UK, reported that the web platform and its app did not load for some time on Friday, with many seeing only a blank screen.

While the social media platform is now working for several users across the globe, some are still complaining about an outage.

Social media users react

Here is what social media users are saying -

One of the users wrote,“X is down worldwide. Now I see how addicted I am to this platform 🤣”

Another questioned,“X seems down... or is it just my connection?”

A sais,“X is down. I first thought Elon suspended my account.”

| X down: Thousands of users across US, UK, India report outage

“Twitter went down for like an hour and it was literal hell I can't stand my own thoughts!” another user said.

| 'Tweeting on Twitter about Twitter being down': Memes, reactions flood X X outage on Friday

By 10:22 am ET, over 62,000 users in the United States had reported problems with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which collects outage reports from various sources.

In the UK, approximately 11,000 incidents were recorded, and Down Detector noted a significant increase in problem reports at X around 3pm local time, which is 9pm IST.

Meanwhile, users in India reported over 3,000 issues. However, the tracking website noted that the actual number of affected users might differ from the reported figures, since these reports are submitted by users.

| Elon Musk 'back to spending 24/7 at work' after massive X outage Second outage this week

Disruption to X's operations on Friday comes after the social media platform reportedly suffered another outage three days ago on 13 January.

X experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday evening (13 January), with users in India and the US reporting difficulties in accessing the app and website. Downdetector received thousands of complaints, with major cities in both countries among the most affected.