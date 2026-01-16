US Envoy Says Greenland Deal 'Should And Will Be Made' As Diplomatic Tensions Rise

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Special Envoy to Greenland and former Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said on Friday that a deal over Greenland “should and will be made,” reaffirming President Donald Trump's seriousness about securing an agreement involving the Arctic territory. Landry also confirmed plans to visit Greenland in March for further discussions, highlighting continued U.S. engagement despite deep objections from Denmark and Greenland, Azernews reports via Reuters.

In a Friday interview with Fox News, Landry said Trump has“laid the markers down” and communicated his objectives to Denmark, adding that the next step is for Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance to“make a deal.” Landry's comments reflect Washington's focus on Greenland's strategic importance amid intensifying global geopolitical competition in the Arctic.

The issue has sparked significant diplomatic tensions. Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected any notion of U.S. acquisition, insisting that Greenland is not for sale and that its territorial integrity must be respected under international law. Danish officials have gone so far as to summon the U.S. ambassador in protest over the appointment of Landry as special envoy, which they view as an unwelcome escalation.

Trump first announced Landry's appointment in December 2025, praising him as an envoy who“understands how essential Greenland is to our national security” and stating that the United States needs Greenland due to its strategic location and resources. Despite Denmark and Greenland's rejection, Trump has not ruled out using force to acquire the territory if necessary-comments that have alarmed European allies.

The contentious push comes amid Operation Arctic Endurance, a Danish-led NATO military exercise in Greenland involving several European countries. European leaders have deployed troops and assets to the island to underscore their commitment to Greenland's defense and to send a message that efforts to challenge Danish sovereignty could undermine transatlantic ties.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated Thursday that the deployment of European troops will not affect the administration's goal of acquiring Greenland, describing the presence as unrelated to Trump's negotiation efforts.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts have been complicated by deep divisions within U.S. political circles. A bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers traveled to Copenhagen this week to reassure Denmark of continued NATO solidarity and to counter Trump's controversial rhetoric on Greenland, with some legislators openly criticizing the administration's approach as damaging to transatlantic relations.

Greenland's government has also voiced strong opposition. The territory's prime minister has publicly stated that Greenland's future belongs to its people and reiterated that decisions about sovereignty should be made by Greenlanders themselves, emphasizing continued allegiance to Denmark and NATO.

Landry's March visit is expected to include meetings with local leaders and discussions aimed at advancing U.S. strategic interests, but whether these talks will bridge the current diplomatic rift remains uncertain as the Arctic's geopolitical importance continues to grow.