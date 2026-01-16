Saudi King Leaves Hospital After Medical Tests Results Reassuring: Royal Court

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has left the hospital after completing medical tests, state news agency (SPA) said on Friday, citing the Kingdom's Royal Court.

The results of the tests were reassuring, it added.

Earlier, the Royal Court announced that the monarch, who is 90 years old, was undergoing medical tests at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In October 2024, the Royal Court announced that King Salman had recovered after completing medical tests for lung inflammation.