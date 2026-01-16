Assam Set To Script History With Bagurumba Dance CM Reviews Final Rehearsal

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the final rehearsal of 'Bagurumba Dwhou' at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati, and said the state is ready to present the elegant Bagurumba dance of the Bodo community on the world stage, officials said.

Interacting with artistes during the rehearsal, Sarma lauded their month-long dedication, discipline and hard work, and said that after the global recognition earned by Mega Bihu and Jhumoir, Assam is poised to create yet another landmark in its cultural journey.

He described 'Bagurumba Dwhou ' as a historic cultural congregation that will add a golden chapter to Assam's rich heritage. Officials said more than 10,000 artistes from different parts of the state will perform Bagurumba together at the grand event, which will be held in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said the massive performance not only reflects the rhythm, grace and aesthetic beauty of the Bodo community but also symbolises Assam's enduring spirit of unity in diversity.

Announcing incentives for participants, Sarma said that each artiste will be awarded two certificates of proficiency and skill at the district level, along with an honorarium of Rs 25,000 as a mark of recognition and encouragement. He further announced that master trainers and choreographers associated with the training process will be felicitated with Rs 50,000 each for their contribution in shaping the performance.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to promoting indigenous art forms and ensuring that traditional cultural expressions receive national and global visibility.

He added that the grand presentation of Bodo culture showcased at 'Bagurumba Dwhou' will also be taken to New Delhi in the future, enabling Assam's vibrant traditions to reach a wider national audience. Officials said the main event will also feature an attractive laser show, adding to the visual splendour of the programme.

To allow people across the state and beyond to witness the historic occasion, the entire event will be broadcast live on television. Expressing pride in the collective effort of the artistes, Sarma said the programme would give Assam's culture a distinct and lasting identity on the global cultural map.

During the visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Transport Minister Chandan Boro, Handloom and Textile Minister U.G. Brahma, along with other senior officials, officials added.