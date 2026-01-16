Akhilesh Yadav Calls On BJD President Naveen Patnaik

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (IANS) Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence, Naveen Niwas, in Bhubaneswar.

The meeting was described as a courtesy call, marked by warm and respectful interaction between the two senior leaders. Speaking after the meeting, Yadav praised Naveen Patnaik as a highly respected and senior leader, highlighting the significant contributions of Patnaik and his late father, Biju Patnaik, towards the development of Odisha, especially upholding the dignity of the poor as well as the progress and welfare of the state.

“The developmental work carried out under Naveen Patnaik's leadership is visible. When in power, he made all efforts to transform the lives of common people and brought progress and prosperity to the state,” added Yadav.

Yadav noted that his father and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, had worked with the BJD supremo's father, the late Biju Patnaik.

Yadav also stated that he had the privilege of spending quality time with Patnaik, engaging in healthy and meaningful discussions. He emphasised that the interaction was purely a courtesy meeting between two senior leaders, rooted in mutual respect and longstanding political association, rather than a political or alliance-related discussion.

He also remarked that, in different political contexts, both the Samajwadi Party and the Biju Janata Dal are fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while reiterating that the meeting itself was not centred on political strategy.

Yadav further acknowledged Naveen Patnaik's long years of service to the people of Odisha, calling him a leader who deserves the highest respect for his dedication and contributions to public life.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition and BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, expressed pleasure over the meeting. Taking to his X handle, Patnaik wrote,“Glad to meet Samajwadi Party President, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Member of Parliament @yadavakhileshji. We had a meaningful discussion on several contemporary issues. Thanked him for the courtesy visit.”