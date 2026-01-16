Japan, US Agree To Strengthen Joint Defence Production And Military Presence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: Japan and the United States have agreed to enhance joint production of defence equipment, including missiles, and to expand their military presence in waters southwest of Japan's main islands.

The agreement followed a meeting in Washington between Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, during which both sides also pledged to strengthen cooperation in supply chains, including critical minerals.

According to a statement from Japan's Ministry of Defence, the two countries will continue developing joint production of air-to-air and ground-to-air interceptor missiles, while expanding joint exercises at various locations, including the southwestern region.

Strengthening defence in this area, which includes Okinawa and hosts the majority of US military bases in Japan, is a key priority for Tokyo.