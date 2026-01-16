India's Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of New Zealand T20 Series

India's Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand after being diagnosed with a "side strain", the country's cricket board said late on Friday.

The all-rounder will be replaced by Ravi Bishnoi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a press release, but is now a doubt for the T20 World Cup next month.

New Zealand's squad is currently touring India for three ODIs and five T20Is, a final tune-up ahead of the T20 World Cup, which takes place in India and Sri Lanka between February 7 and March 8.

Sundar was named to India's World Cup squad last month and will have to recover in the next few weeks to be fit for the tournament.

"Washington Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand," the BCCI said, noting that he would not play in the five-match T20 series that begins on January 21.

"He has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, following which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further management of his injury."

The BCCI added that a selection committee had added batsmen Shreyas Iyer to the squad for the first three matches as a replacement for the injured Tilak Varma.