US Lawmakers Visit Copenhagen
(MENAFN) A delegation of US legislators arrived Friday at the Industry House in central Copenhagen to attend a working lunch with Danish business representatives, as diplomatic frictions continue over recent statements from Washington concerning Greenland.
After departing the Danish parliament at Christiansborg, the group headed to the headquarters of the Confederation of Danish Industry. Talks were expected to center on bilateral economic relations as well as Denmark’s broader diplomatic efforts to gather international backing regarding Greenland.
US Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said the visit aimed to reaffirm the long-established relationship between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland, according to a news agency.
“We have been friends and allies with Denmark and Greenland for decades, and we want them to know how deeply we value that partnership,” Durbin said.
He also noted that comments recently made by President Donald Trump “do not reflect what the American people think or believe.”
Separately, Danish Parliament Speaker and former Defense Minister Soren Gade said his perception of the United States has shifted in light of the current administration’s rhetoric toward Greenland.
“I never imagined I would openly criticize the United States,” Gade wrote on the US-based social media platform Facebook. “But if I am to face Danish veterans honestly in the future, I can no longer stay silent.”
