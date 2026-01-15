Shaheen Afridi Back In Nets To Boost Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hopes: Report.

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has started training after an injury break, sending a sigh of relief for the team's Twenty20 World Cup chances, with the medical officer confident he will be at his best by next week, according to a news report on Thursday.

Shaheen Afridi returned to the nets on Thursday with a 15-minute bowling spell and as much batting, and he remained on course for anearly return after reports claimed that he might miss the T20 World Cup after suffering an injury while playing in the Big Bash League (BBL), Telecom Asia Sport reported.

“Shaheen bowled for a good 15 minutes with a full run-up and showed no signs of discomfort in the nets, which is a good sign for Pakistan because he is a vital cog in Pakistan's bowling attack for the coming World Cup,” sources in the PCB medical panel told on Thursday.

Earlier, there were fears that Shaheen Afridi might miss next month's T20 World Cup with the recurrence of a knee injury, which ended his participation in Pakistan's matches in 2022, especially in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup against England at the MCG.

“His rehab is complete, and now he is bowling, which means that he can feature in the three-match series against Australia later this month, but the management may not want to risk him before going to Sri Lanka,” the source told Telecom Asia Sport.

Pakistan's newly appointed medical panel head, Dr. Javed Mughal, supervised Shaheen's rehab and showed satisfaction over the fitness process, and has suggested some precautionary measures for the pacer.

“The medical panel has suggested some exercises for Shaheen and will guide him to bowl for 15 minutes to 25 minutes and then for a longer period. Understandably, the medical panel would suggest not to play him against Australia and instead play him in the warm-up matches before the World Cup,” the report quoted the source as saying.

The 25-year-old damaged his left knee during the Big Bash League in Australia during his not-so very successful maiden appearance for Brisbane Heat, taking just two wickets in four matches at a costly average of 76.5 per wicket. He was also suspended from bowling after two beamers in the opening match against the Perth Scorchers.

The MRI done in Brisbane had shown no serious injury, but the Pakistan Cricket Board deemed it wise to withdraw Shaheen from the Big Bash League and recalled him to Lahore.

According to the report, sources close to Shaheen Afridi told that they had denied reports and showed confidence that the fast bowler will be ready for the start of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan have included Shaheen Afridi in the preliminary 20-man squad for the World Cup, subject to fitness. The 15-member squad will be finalised by head coach Mike Hesson.

Pakistan played a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka from January 11, for which Shaheen, Babar Azam, and Haris Rauf were not considered, as they were part of the Big Bash League.

Pakistan will play its opening match against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7 and then against the USA three days later. Their high-profile match against India will be on February 15. Pakistan will wrap up their Group A match against Namibia on February 18.