Trump says SNAP is “giant Democrat scam”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump criticized Minnesota’s food stamp program, known as SNAP, calling it a “giant Democrat scam” after a federal judge blocked his administration from withholding $80 million in funds for the program.
On his social media platform, Trump extended his criticism to other states, saying, “California, Illinois, New York, and so many other places are equally as bad. It’s all a giant Democrat scam, with protection from the fake news media.”
Trump’s remarks focused on allegations of misuse in Minneapolis, where some federal authorities claim that certain businesses participating in SNAP were not operating legitimately and were improperly receiving federal funds. He stated, “Does anybody believe that in Minneapolis (the state’s largest city), these are the food stamp businesses? There’s no food, there’s no cleanliness, there’s no service, there’s no nothing, except fraud. They get sent millions of dollars of taxpayer money, and laugh at how stupid the Americans are, but not anymore.”
Critics argue that since Trump returned to office in January, his administration has leveraged unverified claims of fraud as justification to cut funding or cancel programs in Democratic-led states. They also note that allegations of misconduct within Trump’s own administration rarely face similar scrutiny.
Trump further made inflammatory comments targeting Somali and African migrants, saying, “These people should be sent back to Somalia, or any other country from where they came,” while expressing preference for migrants from countries he described as “nice,” such as Denmark or Switzerland.
