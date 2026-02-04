403
Musk Denounces French Raid on X
(MENAFN) US tech billionaire Elon Musk criticized a search conducted by French authorities at the Paris offices of his social media platform X, calling it a “political attack.”
The search was linked to an ongoing investigation into alleged manipulation of algorithms and claims of fraudulent data extraction. X’s Global Government Affairs said the action appears to be “in connection with a politicized criminal investigation” and expressed disappointment while noting it was “not surprising.”
The statement added that the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office seems to be exerting pressure on X’s senior management in the United States by targeting the French entity and its employees, who are not the main focus of the probe.
The search was carried out by the cybercrime unit of the Paris prosecutor’s office, part of a broader investigation into the platform’s algorithmic operations that began in January 2025.
