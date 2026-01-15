Tech And AI-Driven Stocks Favoured By UAE Retail Investors In 2025, Led By Strategy Inc.
|Biggest risers among eToro's users in the UAE
|Biggest fallers among eToro's users in the UAE
|Rank
|Company
|Increase in holders YoY
|Rank
|Company
|Decrease in holders YoY
|1
|Strategy Inc
|247%
|1
|Nutanix Inc A
|-91%
|2
|Adobe Systems Inc
|91%
|2
|TransMedics Group Inc
|-89%
|3
|Broadcom Inc
|65%
|3
|NuScale Power Corporation
|-48%
|4
|Salik Company PJSC
|60%
|4
|Cleanspark Inc
|-43%
|5
|Netflix, Inc.
|59%
|5
|Micron Technology, Inc.
|-36%
|6
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
|40%
|6
|Unity Software Inc.
|-33%
|7
|Meta Platforms Inc
|37%
|7
|Jumia Technologies AG
|-28%
|8
|Palantir Technologies Inc.
|32%
|8
|Riot Platforms Inc
|-27%
|9
|Alphabet Inc Class A
|28%
|9
|Crowdstrike Holdings
|-26%
|10
|NVIDIA Corporation
|24%
|10
|Rivian Automotive
|-26%
Table 1: Shows which stocks have seen the biggest proportional increase and decrease in holders on the eToro platform in the UAE YoY.
Table 2: Shows stocks most widely held by eToro users in the UAE in 2025, and their position in the same quarter, previous year.
|Company
|Ranking at the end of 2025
|Ranking at the end of 2024
|NVIDIA Corporation
|1
|1
|Tesla Motors, Inc.
|2
|2
|Amazon Inc
|3
|3
|Apple
|4
|4
|Microsoft
|5
|6
|Meta Platforms Inc
|6
|7
|Alphabet
|7
|8
|Strategy Inc
|8
|21
|Nio Inc.
|9
|5
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|10
|10
Past performance is not an indication of future results.
The tables compare data from the eToro platform on the final day of 2025 with the final day of 2024. The data refers to funded accounts of eToro users in the UAE.
The data in the first table shows the 10 stocks which have seen the biggest proportional increase and decrease in holders on the eToro platform year-on-year (2025 vs 2024).
The data in the second table shows the top 10 most held stocks positions (open positions) by investors on the eToro platform at the end of the 2025. As the vast majority of stocks traded on eToro are the real asset, this data does not include positions held as CFDs.
All data accurate as of after market close on 31 December 2025. Stock price data taken from Bloomberg.
