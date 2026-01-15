Tech And AI-Driven Stocks Favoured By UAE Retail Investors In 2025, Led By Strategy Inc.

(MENAFN- Crypto Breaking) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – January 15, 2026: Retail investors in the UAE continued to favour global technology giants and AI-linked stocks in 2025. In particular, Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR ) finished the year with the biggest proportional increase in UAE-based holders on the eToro platform compared to the end of 2024. eToro analysed which stocks saw the largest proportional increase and decrease in holders among UAE users year-on-year (Table 1). The analysis also examined the most widely held stocks on the platform and how their rankings changed versus last year (Table 2), to identify the key investment themes shaping retail portfolios in the UAE in 2025. Tech dominated the UAE 'top risers' list with AI, cloud and semiconductor companies taking the lead. Strategy Inc. led the UAE risers table with a 246% increase in holders YoY, reflecting sustained investor appetite for the bitcoin treasury company. The list also featured Adobe (+91%) and Broadcom (+66%) ranking second and third respectively, supported by enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure, AI tools, and data processing capacities. The semiconductor industry remained a core theme for UAE investors with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (+40%) and NVIDIA (+24%) both recording strong growth in holders. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms (+37%), Alphabet (+28%), Netflix (+59%) and Palantir (+32%) reflect broader demand for businesses benefiting from AI and digital engagement trends. Locally-based, Salik Company PJSC (+60%) was the 4th top riser, highlighting investor preference for predictable, cash-generative infrastructure assets within the UAE market. George Naddaf, Managing Director at eToro (MENA), said:“Despite a turbulent year for Strategy, many retail investors still back the bitcoin treasury company, putting it at the top of 2025's 'risers' list with the biggest increase in holders compared to 2024. This is a classic 'buy the dip' scenario, and as the stock is closely tied to the performance of bitcoin, this also represents a vote of confidence in the original crypto from retail investors in the UAE. Meanwhile, platforms like Adobe, Meta, Alphabet, and Netflix, gained from improved digital advertising trends and stronger user monetisation. Special mention goes to Salik, which stands out as the only locally listed company in this list, reflecting investor confidence in its expansion-linked revenues and resilient cash flows.” “Ultimately, AI and digital transformation remains the unifying theme. AI-led capital expenditure accelerated this year, with enterprises increasing spending on cloud infrastructure, semiconductors and data analytics, directly benefitting the top three risers.” At the other end of the spectrum, the biggest declines in holders were concentrated in smaller-cap and more volatile stocks, as investors took profits and rebalanced portfolios amid changing macroeconomic conditions. Nutanix (-91%) and TransMedics Group (-89%) saw the steepest drops in holders, followed by NuScale Power (-48%) and Cleanspark (-43%), sectors where elevated volatility and execution risk may have prompted investors to lock in gains. Technology and growth-oriented stocks such as Micron Technology (-36%), Unity Software (-33%), Jumia Technologies (-28%) and Riot Platforms (-27%) also saw reduced participation, alongside CrowdStrike Holdings and Rivian Automotive (both -26%), suggesting a broader pullback from more volatile growth exposures. Despite notable movement among fallers, the ranking of the most widely held stocks among UAE investors remained broadly stable in 2025. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA ) retained its position as the most held stock, followed by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), highlighting the continued dominance of US mega-cap technology in UAE retail portfolios. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) also held steady in fourth place, while Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) each moved up one position, suggesting investors are fine-tuning their core holdings rather than making major portfolio changes. Naddaf adds:“The stability at the top reflects strong conviction, with the most widely held stocks maintaining their positions year-on-year through to fourth place. The top three continued to deliver in 2025, with NVIDIA benefiting from record AI chip demand, Amazon from sustained cloud growth through AWS, and Tesla maintaining strong cash generation despite a tougher EV backdrop. For many UAE investors, these stocks remain core, long-term holdings rather than tactical trades. The most significant shift in the most held ranking came from Strategy Inc., which climbed from 21st place at the end of 2024 to 8th place at the end of 2025. By contrast, NIO slipped to second last, which may indicate a selective rebalancing strategy within the EV sector rather than exiting it entirely.”

Biggest risers among eToro's users in the UAE Biggest fallers among eToro's users in the UAE Rank Company Increase in holders YoY Rank Company Decrease in holders YoY 1 Strategy Inc 247% 1 Nutanix Inc A -91% 2 Adobe Systems Inc 91% 2 TransMedics Group Inc -89% 3 Broadcom Inc 65% 3 NuScale Power Corporation -48% 4 Salik Company PJSC 60% 4 Cleanspark Inc -43% 5 Netflix, Inc. 59% 5 Micron Technology, Inc. -36% 6 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 40% 6 Unity Software Inc. -33% 7 Meta Platforms Inc 37% 7 Jumia Technologies AG -28% 8 Palantir Technologies Inc. 32% 8 Riot Platforms Inc -27% 9 Alphabet Inc Class A 28% 9 Crowdstrike Holdings -26% 10 NVIDIA Corporation 24% 10 Rivian Automotive -26%

Table 1: Shows which stocks have seen the biggest proportional increase and decrease in holders on the eToro platform in the UAE YoY.

Table 2: Shows stocks most widely held by eToro users in the UAE in 2025, and their position in the same quarter, previous year.

Company Ranking at the end of 2025 Ranking at the end of 2024 NVIDIA Corporation 1 1 Tesla Motors, Inc. 2 2 Amazon Inc 3 3 Apple 4 4 Microsoft 5 6 Meta Platforms Inc 6 7 Alphabet 7 8 Strategy Inc 8 21 Nio Inc. 9 5 Advanced Micro Devices Inc 10 10

Past performance is not an indication of future results.

The tables compare data from the eToro platform on the final day of 2025 with the final day of 2024. The data refers to funded accounts of eToro users in the UAE.

The data in the first table shows the 10 stocks which have seen the biggest proportional increase and decrease in holders on the eToro platform year-on-year (2025 vs 2024).

The data in the second table shows the top 10 most held stocks positions (open positions) by investors on the eToro platform at the end of the 2025. As the vast majority of stocks traded on eToro are the real asset, this data does not include positions held as CFDs.

All data accurate as of after market close on 31 December 2025. Stock price data taken from Bloomberg.

