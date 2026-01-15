Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Turkmenistan Explore New Horizons For Bilateral Trade Cooperation


2026-01-15 05:09:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 15. India and Turkmenistan engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and identifying potential avenues for cooperation across pivotal economic sectors, Trend reports via the social media of the Indian Embassy.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Bandaru Wilsonbabu, the Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, and Nokerguly Atagulyyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Trade and Textiles of Turkmenistan, in Ashgabat.

Earlier, on January 8, Ambassador Wilsonbabu held a productive dialogue with Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov. The talks focused on advancing Turkmen-Indian relations across political, diplomatic, trade, and cultural spheres, as well as fostering closer humanitarian ties.

Additionally, the diplomats explored the possibility of reciprocal visits between the foreign ministers of both nations and deliberated on the preliminary agenda for forthcoming political consultations at the deputy foreign minister level.

