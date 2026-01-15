Catherine Wynne
- Associate Dean for Research and Enterprise, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Education, University of Hull
I am author of Lady Butler: War Artist and Traveller, 1846-1933 (2019), Bram Stoker, Dracula and the Victorian Gothic Stage (2013) and The Colonial Conan Doyle: British Imperialism, Irish Nationalism and the Gothic (2002). I have published scholarly editions of Bram Stoker's theatre reviews and theatrical writings (2012). I am editor of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes for Oxford World's Classics (2025) and I have edited and co-edited collections on mesmerism in Victorian culture (2006), afterlives of Conan Doyle and Sherlock Holmes (2012), Bram Stoker (2016). I have also published journal articles and book chapters on Victorian and post-Victorian literature and visual culture. I am currently editing T a joint edition of The Hound of the Baskervilles and The Valley of Fear for Edinburgh University Press.Experience
- –present Reader in Victorian and Early Twentieth-Century Literary and Visual Culture, University of Hull
- 2000 University of Oxford, DPhil
