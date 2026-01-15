Perpetuus Strengthens India GNP Elastomers Programme With Appointment Of Dr. Rosamma Alex As Chief Scientist

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Perpetuus Advanced Materials today announced the appointment of Dr. Rosamma Alex as Chief Scientist, based in Kerala, India. Dr. Alex brings more than 30 years of leadership in rubber science and processing, including a 36-year career at the Rubber Research Institute of India under the Rubber Board, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

The appointment strengthens Perpetuus' operational footprint in India following the commissioning of its Kerala facility producing GNP elastomer masterbatches for the tyre and industrial rubber sectors.

Dr. Alex will lead elastomer masterbatch development and extend Perpetuus' graphene nanoplatelet (GNP) enabled formulation work across both natural and synthetic rubber systems. This includes progressing Perpetuus' recently announced natural rubber and tyre-derived polymer (TDP) masterbatch programme, as well as leading the next phase of its amine functionalised GNP masterbatch development designed to replace 6PPD and prevent the formation of 6PPD-quinone in rubber formulations.

She will also oversee quality and performance control, establishing enhanced standards for consistency, verification testing, and process control as Perpetuus scales GNP elastomer masterbatch production to commercial volumes.

In addition, Dr. Alex will coordinate Perpetuus' rubber research ecosystem in India, aligning collaborative programmes across key partners including the India Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (iGEIC), Mahatma Gandhi University, and the Kerala Rubber Board.

Dr. Alex has authored more than 40 peer reviewed journal articles and delivered over 50 conference papers in rubber technology and processing. She holds one U.S. patent and has filed two Indian patents in rubber processing. Her awards include the Modi Rubber Prize from IIT Kharagpur for the best M.Tech thesis and the IRMRA Best Technical Paper Award in both 2005 and 2012. She completed her PhD in Rubber Technology at IIT Kharagpur and was awarded a Korea Brain Pool Fellowship, undertaking post-doctoral research at Chonbuk National University in 2004.

In her previous role as Joint Director (Rubber Technology), Dr. Alex led applied research programmes and industrial engagement focused on rubber processing and product performance.

Perpetuus will also link this appointment to a strengthened academic pipeline in Kerala. Dr. Alex has previously supervised doctoral researchers affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi University and will resume PhD supervision through Perpetuus' academic collaborations, with research focused on rubber compounding, masterbatch science, and scalable processing methods.

John Buckland, CEO of Perpetuus Advanced Materials, said,“Dr. Alex is one of the most experienced rubber technologists in India. She understands what it takes to move a promising formulation into a commercial product that delivers consistent, verifiable performance in tyres and other finished rubber products. We are extremely fortunate to be able to draw on her depth of experience.”

Dr. Rosamma Alex said,“Perpetuus is building a model where research, manufacturing, and verification operate together, enabling improved compound consistency and faster product development cycles. My focus is on delivering GNP elastomer masterbatches that industry can trust by strengthening quality control across current and future production capacity.”

Perpetuus' Kerala programme builds on a track record of GNP enabled elastomer masterbatches designed for drop-in adoption by tyre and industrial rubber manufacturers. With Dr. Alex leading elastomer development, Perpetuus will immediately accelerate the scale-up of its GNP and TDP masterbatches and it's 6PPD replacement programme to commercial quantities.



ABOUT PERPETUUS ADVANCED MATERIALS

Perpetuus Advanced Materials is a UK-based leader in plasma nano-engineering. Its patented DBD technology produces surface functionalised graphene nanoplatelets and other 2D materials at industrial scale, supplied as masterbatches and pre-mixed formats for elastomers, polymers, metals, composites, coatings, energy systems, and advanced cooling applications.

PerpetuusAM