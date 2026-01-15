EHR EMR Market Top Players, Regional Trends & Segments By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “EHR EMR Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 29.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 50 billion by 2034 registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The EHR/EMR market is rapidly evolving, driven by integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the rise of telehealth solutions. AI enhances predictive analytics, clinical decision support, early disease detection, and administrative automation, while NLP and voice recognition streamline data entry, enabling personalized care and efficient population health management. Telehealth, integrated with EHR systems, facilitates virtual consultations, real-time monitoring, and record updates, expanding access to rural and underserved areas and supporting chronic disease management. Patient engagement is a key driver, as systems that allow patients to access records, schedule appointments, and communicate with providers improve adherence and health outcomes. However, data privacy and security concerns remain a major restraint, with digitized records vulnerable to cyberattacks, regulatory compliance adding complexity, and advanced security measures increasing costs. Despite these challenges, emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa present significant opportunities, fueled by government initiatives, healthcare awareness, and improving IT infrastructure. Affordable, scalable, cloud-based EHR/EMR solutions can address historically low adoption in these regions, enabling vendors to expand their reach while supporting global digital healthcare transformation. Overall, AI, telehealth, patient-centric solutions, and expansion into developing economies define the fastest-growing trends, driving efficiency, improved outcomes, and innovation across the EHR/EMR landscape.

By component: the software component holds the largest share of 65%.

By mode of delivery: the on-premise model segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

By end user: The hospitals and clinics segment hold the highest revenue share of 59%. By region: North America dominated the global market with the largest market share of 45% in 2025.

OracleGE HealthCareVeradigm LLCEpic Systems CorporationeClinicalWorksGreenway Health, LLCMedical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech)Health Information Management SystemsTruBridgeAdvancedMD, Inc.CureMD HealthcareMcKesson CorporationathenahealthEverCommerceNXGN Management, LLC. Recent Developments

In August 2025, Oracle launched an electronic health system designed for US ambulatory providers to improve care quality by offering AI-enabled features.

By Component (2026-2034)SoftwareHardwareServicesBy Mode of Delivery (2026-2034)On-premise ModelCloud-based ModelBy End User (2026-2034)Hospitals and ClinicsAmbulatory Care CentersDiagnostic CentersBy Region (2026-2034)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaLatin America