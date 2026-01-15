A Serene Beachfront Sanctuary In Phuket For 2026

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort invites discerning travelers to experience a tranquil beachfront retreat where contemporary elegance is seamlessly blended with warm Thai hospitality. Set along the pristine shores of Mai Khao Beach one of Phuket's longest and most untouched coastlines the resort offers an ideal escape for couples, families, and extended stays seeking privacy, space, and elevated comfort.

Designed to harmonise relaxation and discovery, the resort features spacious rooms and suites, thoughtfully curated dining experiences, and a wide range of wellness and leisure facilities. Guests are welcomed by uninterrupted ocean views, lush tropical surroundings, and direct beach access, all within a peaceful setting removed from the crowds, yet conveniently located only a short drive from Phuket International Airport.

Culinary offerings at the resort are crafted to suit international palates, with an emphasis on quality ingredients and diverse flavours. Halal-friendly options are available across dining venues, and the culinary team remains attentive to individual dietary preferences. From relaxed beachfront meals to refined international cuisine, each dining experience is designed to be both memorable and meaningful.

Families travelling together will appreciate the resort's generous open spaces, engaging children's activities, and family-friendly amenities. Couples can unwind with rejuvenating spa treatments, peaceful poolside moments, and romantic sunsets overlooking the Andaman Sea. Wellness-focused guests are invited to reconnect through curated spa rituals, fitness sessions, and nature-inspired experiences that promote balance and renewal.

Beyond the resort, guests can explore Phuket's cultural heritage, local communities, and natural landscapes through carefully curated excursions, offering an authentic connection to the destination while maintaining comfort and exclusivity.

As part of Marriott Bonvoy®, guests enjoy exclusive member benefits while earning and redeeming points throughout their stay. A selection of special offers and seasonal packages for 2026 is available, providing added value for longer stays, family holidays, and festive travel periods.

About Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort

