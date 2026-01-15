403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Honduras president-elect pledges to assume office amid election recount
(MENAFN) Honduras’ US-backed president-elect, Nasry Asfura, announced he intends to assume the presidency later this month, despite the outgoing government calling for a recount of the Nov. 30 election.
Speaking in Washington, Asfura emphasized that the vote reflected the people’s will and must be honored. “We are going to take office and govern Honduras in the best way possible,” he said.
The former mayor of Tegucigalpa was declared the winner by a narrow margin after a lengthy vote count. His main challenger, Salvador Nasralla, has disputed the result, alleging electoral fraud.
Outgoing President Xiomara Castro ordered the recount, citing concerns that not all vote reports were fully verified. Castro is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election.
Asfura expressed confidence that the international community, particularly the US, will support a smooth transfer of power. The US State Department has warned that any illegal attempts to overturn the election would carry serious consequences.
Ahead of the vote, US President Donald Trump publicly expressed support for Asfura. During his Washington visit, Asfura met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
He outlined priorities for his administration, including reducing public spending, shrinking government size, and investing in infrastructure to boost foreign investment. He also signaled plans to strengthen relations with the US and Israel and said his government is reviewing ties with China, including the possibility of restoring relations with Taiwan.
Speaking in Washington, Asfura emphasized that the vote reflected the people’s will and must be honored. “We are going to take office and govern Honduras in the best way possible,” he said.
The former mayor of Tegucigalpa was declared the winner by a narrow margin after a lengthy vote count. His main challenger, Salvador Nasralla, has disputed the result, alleging electoral fraud.
Outgoing President Xiomara Castro ordered the recount, citing concerns that not all vote reports were fully verified. Castro is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election.
Asfura expressed confidence that the international community, particularly the US, will support a smooth transfer of power. The US State Department has warned that any illegal attempts to overturn the election would carry serious consequences.
Ahead of the vote, US President Donald Trump publicly expressed support for Asfura. During his Washington visit, Asfura met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
He outlined priorities for his administration, including reducing public spending, shrinking government size, and investing in infrastructure to boost foreign investment. He also signaled plans to strengthen relations with the US and Israel and said his government is reviewing ties with China, including the possibility of restoring relations with Taiwan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment