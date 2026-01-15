403
Experts warn US actions in Americas may affect China, Russia relations
(MENAFN) Analysts suggest that the Trump administration’s forceful actions in the Western Hemisphere, particularly its intervention in Venezuela, may ripple outward and influence Washington’s broader rivalry with major powers like China and Russia.
After Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was detained during a US military operation, US officials have maintained that American influence in the region remains unchallenged. While some commentators note increasing references to traditional US policy doctrines on hemispheric leadership, others argue that current practice has gone further than historic frameworks.
One specialist in peace and conflict research explained that a more assertive US posture in its own geographic neighborhood could introduce additional strategic complexities and signal a willingness to act outside established diplomatic or legal constraints. “When the US shows it is willing to use force unilaterally in its own neighborhood, countries like China and Russia will assume the same logic applies elsewhere, including Asia,” the expert said.
That analyst also predicted that Beijing might interpret the Venezuelan intervention as evidence that “power matters more than law,” potentially strengthening China’s sense of justification in its territorial claims in areas such as the South China Sea and Taiwan. The same view holds that Moscow could see the US approach as reinforcing perceptions of selective commitment to international norms, shaping its own responses to Western policies and disputes.
