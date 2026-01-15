403
Trump praises Venezuela’s interim president Rodriguez
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had a phone conversation with Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez, describing her as a “terrific person” and highlighting a productive exchange between the two nations.
“We just had a great conversation today, and she's a terrific person,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, emphasizing that he has “worked with her very well.”
Although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio typically manages interactions with Rodriguez, Trump said he personally spoke with her that morning in a long call covering a wide range of topics. He indicated that the discussion included issues such as oil, minerals, trade, and national security, and expressed confidence that America is “getting along very well with Venezuela.”
Rodriguez, formerly Venezuela’s vice president and oil minister, was sworn in as interim president after a US military operation led to the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, following months of heightened tensions over alleged drug trafficking. She described the call as “long and courteous” and said it was conducted within a framework of mutual respect.
On social media, Trump celebrated what he called “tremendous progress” in the US effort to help Venezuela stabilize and recover, adding, “Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps more so than ever before!”
