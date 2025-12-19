Khaled Alshehhi Honoured With The Digital Leadership Award At The MENA Digital Awards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In recognition of his career and impact on the digital media sector in the region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,December 2025: Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication at the UAE Government Media Office, was honoured with the Digital Leadership Award at the MENA Digital Awards, during the ceremony held alongside the Digital Media Forum, which recognises influential leaders and individuals with lasting contributions to the region's digital media landscape.

This recognition comes in appreciation of AlShehhi's distinguished professional career and his role in advancing government communication and the digital media sector through the adoption of innovative communication models that combine creativity with societal impact, while presenting an advanced image of the United Arab Emirates that reflects its developmental vision and humanitarian message, and reinforces its position as a regional and global leader in modern government communication.

The evening featured a screening of a special video highlighting key milestones in AlShehhi's career, highlighting his influential leadership, his significant contributions to advancing the digital media ecosystem, and his role in establishing new standards of creativity within the government communication sector.

Najla Semaan Mazboudi, Founder and Managing Director of SpotOn Media Services, MENA Digital Awards, and Digital Media Forum, alongside Ahmad Itani, Founder and CEO of Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy, presented the award to AlShehhi in a gesture reflecting recognition of his leadership journey and his lasting impact on shaping the regional digital landscape.

AlShehhi, a recipient of numerous local and international awards, is regarded as one of the region's most influential leaders in the media and communications sector. In a landmark achievement, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity selected him as the first-ever representative from the government sector worldwide to join its jury, underscoring the United Arab Emirates' advanced global standing in media and government communication.

It is worth noting that the MENA Digital Awards is a specialised, distinctive regional platform launched in 2014 that has since established itself as a benchmark for innovation and digital media excellence. The awards aim to recognise creativity, advance digital excellence across the Middle East and North Africa, and celebrate individuals and organisations contributing to shaping the future of the communications sector.