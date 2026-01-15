403
Iran plans possible retaliation against US bases in Middle East
(MENAFN) Iran has developed contingency plans that could target US military installations across the Middle East, including bases in Iraq and Syria, as Washington considers potential military action, according to reports.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that force could be used and is now under growing pressure to follow through, as stated by officials familiar with internal deliberations. “Part of it is that he has now set a red line, and he feels he needs to do something,” said a source familiar with internal discussions.
At the same time, discussions inside the US administration remain ongoing. Senior officials met earlier this week under the direction of Vice President JD Vance to assess possible next steps and evaluate the evolving situation.
According to reports, Trump’s national security team is split over whether to authorize a direct military strike. Officials indicated that any response under consideration would avoid the deployment of ground troops and would not be designed as a long-term military campaign. One scenario being discussed involves striking sites associated with Iran’s security apparatus, according to people briefed on the matter.
Strains between Washington and Tehran have intensified as protests continue to spread across Iran. Trump has said he called off planned meetings with Iranian representatives and publicly voiced support for demonstrators.
Iranian authorities, meanwhile, have accused the United States and Israel of fueling what they describe as “riots” and “terrorism.”
Amid concerns over a possible escalation, Qatar confirmed that some personnel had been withdrawn from the Al Udeid Air Base as a precautionary measure.
US officials have sharpened their rhetoric toward Iran as protests have expanded nationwide since late last month, driven largely by deteriorating economic conditions. On Tuesday, Trump reiterated his stance in an interview, saying Washington would take “very strong action” if Iranian authorities carried out executions of protesters.
