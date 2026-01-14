Kyanja High School Wins The 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Global High Schools Sub-Saharan Africa Category - A...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Kyanja High School, located in Uganda, has been named the winner of the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High Schools – Sub-Saharan Africa category. The school was recognised for its student-led 'EcoLoop' project, an innovative circular farming system designed to combat malnutrition, reduce waste, and strengthen food security in rural communities.

EcoLoop integrates duck farming and catfish aquaculture in a zero-waste design: ducks are housed in raised shelters above fishponds, allowing their droppings to naturally fertilise the water and promote plankton growth. This closed-loop approach eliminates the need for synthetic feed while producing two reliable protein sources - fish and eggs. Through this system, students will gain hands-on skills in agroecology, aquaculture, and sustainable food production.

Over two years, the project will generate more than 3,000 kg of catfish and 27,000 duck eggs, significantly improving access to affordable, nutritious protein. EcoLoop will also provide practical training to more than 300 students annually, while student ambassadors support replication in 30 schools and community groups, reaching an additional 500 households. By transforming agricultural waste into a valuable resource, EcoLoop offers a scalable model for circular farming in resource-constrained settings.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, praised the school's achievement:“The Zayed Sustainability Prize recognises young people who are creating practical solutions that strengthen their communities. Kyanja High School's students are using innovation to improve access to nutritious food and demonstrate how circular, resource-efficient aquaculture can improve food availability. Their work shows how opportunity and access empower youth to build lasting benefits for their communities.”

Kabanda Michael, Principal of Kyanja High School, said:“We are profoundly grateful to the Zayed Sustainability Prize for its inclusive vision that embraces innovators from every part of the world, including Africa. This victory blesses our students and community and affirms our belief that young people can lead Africa's journey toward food security and environmental stewardship.”



The US $150,000 award will enable the school to construct the full EcoLoop system on campus, develop smaller household units for distribution, and deliver student-led training that supports replication in neighbouring schools and community groups. The funding will also strengthen sustainability education by equipping students with hands-on skills in circular farming, aquaculture, and resource-efficient food production.



The Zayed Sustainability Prize honours organisations and high schools driving impactful and innovative solutions across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools. Since its inception, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of over 400 million people worldwide, carrying forward the visionary legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Since 2013, the Prize has awarded 68 high schools under its Global High Schools category from countries in the following regions: The Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, Europe & Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific. To date, the Prize's Global High Schools winners have impacted the lives of over 56,599 students and 480,660 people in their wider communities.

Permalink