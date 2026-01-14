Faafu Atoll Education Center Wins The 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Global High Schools South Asia Category -...
The project will transform the school into a model of sustainability by installing 60 kW of solar and 40 kW of wind systems, rainwater harvesting and UV filtration, hydroponics, and bamboo composting-all monitored through AI-powered dashboards. It demonstrates how island schools can achieve self-sufficiency and resilience through clean technology and education.
The project will benefit around 570 students and 66 teachers, power the entire school and nearby hospital, reduce over 120 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, and cut plastic bottle use by approximately 80%.
Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, congratulated the school:“The Zayed Sustainability Prize encourages schools to be living examples of sustainability. Faafu Atoll Education Center is showing how clean energy, water, and food systems can come together to create thriving, self-reliant communities. Their work reflects Sheikh Zayed's enduring vision of balance between people and nature.”
Abdulla Ahmed, Principal of Faafu Atoll Education Center, said:“Winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize is a proud moment for Faafu Atoll Education Centre and the Maldives. This recognition strengthens our students' belief that youth-led innovation can drive real change for a sustainable future. We are committed to continuing this journey of empowering our community through clean energy, water security, and environmental stewardship.”
The US $150,000 award will be used to expand renewable energy systems, develop sustainability-focused coursework, and implement student-led outreach programmes across nearby islands.
The Zayed Sustainability Prize honours organisations and high schools driving impactful and innovative solutions across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools. Since its inception, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of over 400 million people worldwide, carrying forward the visionary legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Since 2013, the Prize has awarded 68 high schools under its Global High Schools category from countries in the following regions: The Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, Europe & Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific. To date, the Prize's Global High Schools winners have impacted the lives of over 56,599 students and 480,660 people in their wider communities.
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment