Issuer: Goldinvest Consulting GmbH / Key word(s): Drilling Result/Mergers & Acquisitions

Quimbaya Gold: Strong start with high-grade discoveries

14.01.2026 / 13:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Quimbaya Gold (CSE: QIM | OTCQB: QIMGF | FSE: K05, WKN: A3DT3C) presents the latest results from its diamond drilling program at the Tahami South target area in Colombia – and they are impressive. The company has reported grades of up to 9.8 g/t gold equivalent, including several hundred grams of silver!

The area explored in this first drilling phase is located within Quimbaya's 100% owned Tahami project in the Segovia-Remedios gold district (Antioquia, Colombia). The company was able to demonstrate high-grade silver and gold mineralization in two distinct vein systems – an important signal that the targeted structures are not just isolated occurrences, but can be traced over longer distances!

Read the full article NOW:

Bull's eye: Quimbaya Gold delivers high-grade gold and silver discoveries in first drilling program!

Risk disclosure: GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH offers editors, agencies, and companies the opportunity to publish comments, analyses, and news on This content is intended solely for the information of readers and does not constitute a call to action of any kind; neither explicitly nor implicitly should it be understood as a guarantee of any price developments. Furthermore, it does not in any way replace individual expert investment advice and does not constitute an offer to sell the stock(s) discussed or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This is expressly not a financial analysis, but rather promotional/journalistic text. Readers who make investment decisions or carry out transactions based on the information provided here do so entirely at their own risk. No contractual relationship is established between GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its readers or the users of its offers, as our information relates only to the company and not to the reader's investment decision.

The purchase of securities involves high risks that can lead to the total loss of the capital invested. The information published by GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its authors is based on careful research, but any liability for financial losses or the guarantee of the topicality, correctness, appropriateness, and completeness of the articles offered here is expressly excluded. Please also note our terms of use.

In accordance with §34b WpHG and § 48f (5) BörseG (Austria), we would like to point out that GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and/or partners, clients, or employees of GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH hold shares in Quimbaya Gold and that a conflict of interest therefore exists. GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH also reserves the right to buy or sell shares in Quimbaya Gold at any time, which could influence the share price. In addition, there is a consulting or other service agreement between Quimbaya Gold and GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH, which constitutes a further conflict of interest, as Quimbaya Gold pays GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH for its reporting services.

Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

