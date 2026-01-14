Networknewsbreaks New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Eyes Opportunity As Bolivia Opens A New Chapter For Mining

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) and includes paid advertisement.

New Pacific (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) was featured in a recent article that discussed its positioning as Bolivia's political reset opens a new chapter for mining.“Bolivia has been synonymous with mining for centuries, home to Cerro Rico, once the most productive silver mine in the world and a major financial engine of the Spanish empire. Today, it ranks among the top global silver producers and holds some of the world's largest lithium reserves. Yet despite its mineral endowment, modern investment has moved cautiously. A decade of political uncertainty, slow permitting processes, and inconsistent regulation has limited foreign capital inflows and constrained development of new large-scale projects,” reads the article.

“This may now be changing, spelling good news for companies such as New Pacific Metals, an exploration and development company focused on advancing two primary assets in Bolivia: the Silver Sand and Carangas projects... The company controls two of the world's most significant undeveloped open-pittable silver projects: Silver Sand and Carangas, both located in the country's mineral-rich highlands. Technical reports published last year by Silvercorp Metals, one of New Pacific's largest shareholders, showcased solid project economics under conventional mining assumptions... Silver Sand has the potential to produce around 12 million ounces of silver annually, while Carangas could add approximately 6.5 million ounces. Combined, they represent more annual silver output than many established global producers.”

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

