OPPO Launches Reno15 Series In GCC, Bringing The 'AI Portrait Expert' To The UAE

Capturing the Emirates like never before: The Reno15 Series delivers a truly 'Front to Back, Every Side Upgraded' imaging experience. The flagship Reno15 Pro boasts a powerful 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera that captures extraordinary detail, offering plenty of room to crop and adjust while keeping clarity. On the front, the entire Reno15 lineup features an innovative 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, created for a society where moments are rarely lived alone. From family gatherings and night celebrations to spontaneous moments with friends across the city, the ultra-wide front camera ensures no one is left outside the frame, and no shared moment is reduced or cropped away. OPPO's AI Flash Photography 2.0 features a dual rear flash to deliver softer, more natural lighting, while the new front screen flash presents selfies with a nice natural glow, even in low-light conditions. Underpinning these hardware advancements is intelligent image processing, spearheaded by the Reno Portrait Engine and Skin Tone Improvement algorithm that work together to accurately represent the region's diverse skin tones, expressions, and identities, while preserving natural texture and realism. The Reno15 Series steps up creative editing. The AI Portrait Glow feature acts as a digital lighting assistant, intelligently analyzing images with imperfect lighting, such as underexposed, overexposed, or backlit scenes, and applying refined lighting effects to salvage and artistically enhance the shot. A design that dances with light: Beyond its photographic prowess, the Reno15 Series is a masterpiece of design, ideal for the UAE's sophisticated aesthetic. Building on the widely loved design of the Reno14 Series, the Reno15 Series takes inspiration from the dreamlike beauty of the aurora, delivering a unique visual experience that feels alive in the hand. The Dynamic Stellar Ring camera housing complements this with a soft halo effect on the One-piece Sculpted Glass back. The robust aerospace-grade aluminum frame ensures durability, ready for any adventure. The Reno15 Pro 5G offers a compact 6.32-inch display for comfortable one-handed use, while the Reno15 5G and Reno15 F 5G strike an ideal balance with 6.59-inch and 6.57-inch 120Hz screens respectively. With IP66, IP68, and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, creators can confidently capture moments in any outdoor setting, from desert excursions to bustling cityscapes. Availability and More to Come: Following its official unveiling on 21 January at Ain Dubai, the OPPO Reno15 Series will soon be available across the UAE through OPPO's authorized retail and online partners. More details on pricing, availability, and exclusive launch offers will be announced soon. Stay tuned as OPPO continues to reveal how the Reno15 Series empowers everyone across the UAE to be seen, capturing every side of who they are, and making every moment truly matter. About OPPO: OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone –“Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.