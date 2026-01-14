Edusynch AI Placement Test Gains Adoption Across Schools And Universities

MENAFN - GetNews) EduSynch's AI-powered Placement Test, the EPT, has evaluated over one million exams. The test has been adopted by more than 37 international schools and academic organizations within the last six months.

EduSynch, an education technology company specializing in language assessment, announced that its AI-powered EduSynch Placement Test (EPT) has surpassed one million English language exams evaluated. This significant milestone underscores a growing trend: educational institutions are adopting automated placement tools to efficiently manage high-volume and continuous student admissions.







The test has been adopted by more than 37 international schools and large-scale academic organizations within the last six months alone, including IB, American, British, and Canadian curriculum schools, as well as universities such as UC San Diego and UC Davis.

The EPT evaluates English proficiency across the four primary English skills (reading, listening, speaking and writing) according to the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR). The system is designed to automate placement decisions by providing instantaneous results, significantly reducing the time and administrative effort traditionally required from teachers and academic staff.

EduSynch reports that its AI models were trained on more than 50,000 English language exams conducted over the past seven years. These exams were originally evaluated by certified English teachers, allowing the system to learn from real-world assessment decisions and instructional standards with a base of test takers from around the world.

The AI-driven EPT offers a significant advancement over traditional placement methods. Unlike outdated processes, which depend on live interviews, manual grading, or exams that lack speaking and writing assessments, the EPT evaluates all four skills using consistent, standardized criteria. This capability ensures that institutions can place students consistently and efficiently, which is especially valuable during periods of high enrollment or continuous admissions cycles.

The speaking component of the EduSynch Placement Test analyzes learner responses across four criteria:

- Fluency and coherence

- Pronunciation and intelligibility

- Grammatical accuracy

- Lexical range and appropriacy

The writing component evaluates learner performance using four criteria:

- Content Development

- Organization and coherence

- Grammatical control

- Vocabulary range and precision

By applying the same evaluation framework to every candidate, the placement test reduces subjectivity and variability across evaluators. According to EduSynch, this approach allows schools to complete placement cycles more quickly while maintaining consistent academic standards.

“Evaluating over one million exams demonstrates how AI can support language testing and assessment in general at scale without compromising quality,” said Sean Kilachand, Chief Executive Officer at EduSynch.“Seeing this growth firsthand confirms that the education sector is rapidly embracing AI not just for efficiency, but to modernize outdated processes that have historically been inconsistent and resource-intensive for staff.

The Placement Test is designed to support K–12 international schools, higher education institutions, and professional language training organizations. Its adoption across diverse educational settings reflects growing demand for AI-driven placement solutions that are scalable, consistent, and aligned with classroom expectations.

EduSynch continues to develop its assessment platform with a focus on accuracy, transparency, and institutional usability. The AI-powered Placement Test remains a central component of the company's broader effort to modernize language assessment through data-driven technology.