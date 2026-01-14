Afghan Woman Builds Business Through Resin Art

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Farida Wakilzada, a young Afghan woman who learned the art of resin work while living abroad, is now using her skills in Afghanistan to produce decorative items and resin jewellery. Beyond contributing significantly to her family's income, she also teaches this craft to others.

What is resin art?

Resin art is a craft that uses a transparent material called“resin” - a mixture of liquid resin and hardener - to create decorative objects, jewellery, paintings, tables, and other home décor items.

Pajhwok Afghan News spoke with Farida Wakilzada for the programme“Mirror of Women.” She learned resin art while in migration and has returned to Afghanistan to apply this skill professionally, producing items that support her family's livelihood.

Journey and background

Farida Wakilzada lives in Hesa-i-Seh, Khairkhana, Kabul. Three years ago, due to economic difficulties and unemployment, she migrated to Iran, where she first discovered and trained in resin art.

A graduate of the Faculty of Law and Political Science at a private higher education institution in 2021, Wakilzada was unable to find employment in her field, prompting her to explore alternative skills.

“Given the circumstances, we were forced to migrate to Iran,” she said.“During the two years I lived there, I learned resin work from an Iranian tutor and worked alongside her for two years.”

The craft and its challenges

Wakilzada produces decorative items and jewellery from materials designed to resemble natural stones.“This art has not yet become widely recognised in our community, but we are working to promote it,” she said.

Her products include bracelets, rings, earrings, lockets, candle holders, vases, fruit bowls, and other decorative items.“Many people think these products are made of natural stone,” she explained.“In reality, they are crafted according to specific formulas, making the process more complex.”

Wakilzada described her work with passion:“When I enter my workshop and start working, all my problems disappear. I love what I do, and when I remove the items from the moulds and see that they turned out exactly as I intended, my happiness doubles.”

One of her main challenges has been the lack of locally available raw materials.“Initially, we ordered materials from Iran, which often arrived late. Thankfully, we now source them from China, which is easier and provides better quality,” she said.

She sells all her products online through social media.“The prices vary depending on size and intricacy,” she added.

Future goals

Farida Wakilzada's ambition is to expand her small workshop.“I believe I can achieve this goal,” she said. While she currently does not have formal students, she teaches several girls online free of charge, enabling them to practise resin art from home.

Family support: Key to success

Farida credits her family's support as the primary reason for her success. She expressed gratitude to her father, a painter, for his encouragement and guidance.

“I am especially grateful to my brother, who has always encouraged me to pursue this art,” she said.“I also thank my mother, father, and the entire family for their constant support. Without them, I could not have reached this stage.”

Father's perspective: Supporting daughters to shine

Faridun Wakilzada, Farida's father, emphasised the role of family in a child's success.“After migrating to Iran, given that it was a foreign city and we preferred Farida not go out frequently, I decided she should learn a skill that would benefit her future and help others,” he said.

He added:“I encouraged my daughter to take this craft seriously. Her brother also supported her and helped her access training institutions.”

“Parental support allows children to grow and prosper gradually. If families support their daughters, they can shine,” Faridun said.

He also urged families to encourage children to learn a craft alongside their formal education so that time at home is used productively, developing practical skills rather than remaining idle.

sa