Germany Orders Nationals Depart Iran
(MENAFN) Germany issued an urgent evacuation warning for its nationals in Iran on Wednesday, citing the threat of "arbitrary arrest" as mass anti-government demonstrations continue to grip the nation.
The Foreign Ministry escalated its travel guidance, strongly advising German citizens to avoid all travel to Iran while urging those currently in the country to leave immediately.
"German citizens are urged to leave Iran. There is a risk of arbitrary arrests. The German Embassy in Tehran can currently only provide limited consular assistance on site," the Foreign Ministry stated.
Officials highlighted the deteriorating security climate both within Iran and across the broader region in their updated advisory.
"A renewed deterioration of the security situation in the region and further military confrontations cannot be ruled out," the ministry added. "The situation throughout the entire region remains volatile and very tense."
Widespread unrest has engulfed Iran since late December, with the initial demonstrations erupting on Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar. Protesters took to the streets over the Iranian rial's steep devaluation and the country's spiraling economic crisis. The upheaval quickly expanded beyond the capital, reaching multiple cities nationwide.
Iranian authorities have blamed external forces for the turmoil, accusing the US and Israel of orchestrating the "riots" and "terrorism."
No official death toll has been released by the government. However, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA)—a US-based advocacy organization—estimates that over 2,500 people have been killed in the violence, including both security personnel and demonstrators, with more than 1,100 additional injuries reported.
HRANA also claims that upwards of 18,000 individuals have been arrested during the crackdown, though these numbers remain unverified by independent sources and vary from other available estimates.
The Foreign Ministry's warning comes as Berlin's diplomatic presence in Tehran faces severe operational constraints, leaving German nationals with minimal consular support options.
