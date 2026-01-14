BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

FY 2024/25: BRAIN Biotech AG benefits from successful monetization of projects and strong corporate cost control

14.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Challenging sales environment, but strong corporate cost control

Successful monetization of projects from the BRAINBioIncubator pipeline Group's cash position remains solid at € 6.2 million ZWINGENBERG, Germany, January 14, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech AG, a leading provider of specialized enzymes and innovative biosolutions for industry, has published the BRAIN Biotech Group ́s financial figures for the fiscal year 2024/25. Consolidated revenue in the 2024/25 financial year fell from € 54.6 million to € 49.6 million. This largely results from the business segment BRAINBioIncubator that has been impacted by the adverse business environment in pharma-related contract services. Thanks to the successful cost containment measures, Group adjusted EBITDA remained at around last year's level. The Group has maintained a solid cash position of € 6.2 million while significantly reducing cash debt over the same period. Adriaan Moelker, CEO of BRAIN Biotech AG, commented on the results:“BRAIN Biotech continues to move forward in a world full of volatility, uncertainty and complexity. The past financial year had its ups and downs. We have not generated the revenue growth, also in our core segment, BRAINBiocatalysts, we were planning for. At the same time, the team has delivered very well on the project execution from the BRAINBioIncubator pipeline, leading to significant future upside, and it successfully kept costs under control.” Adriaan adds on the strategic direction of the company:“We have stayed true to our core in exciting biotechnology, working with a strong network of partners to deliver innovations to customers and consumers. We continue our path becoming a leading enzyme company, along with investment in and monetization of our BRAINBioIncubator to deliver breakthrough innovations.”

Development of the operational segments Revenues in the core segment BRAINBiocatalysts (enzymes, microorganisms, and ingredients) slightly declined to € 45.4 million versus € 47.5 million in the previous financial year. While some subsegments have been growing handsomely, other business activities within the segment performed below expectations. The translation effects relating to the weak USD/EUR exchange rate, which softened by around 14 per cent compared to the planning horizon, explain larger parts of the deviation from the previous year. Fermentation output has increased with the second large-scale fermenter being fully available. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was at € 4.4 million versus € 5.1 million last financial year. This decline is mainly attributable to lower sales volume in contrast to a cost base which had been set up for growth. The management has initiated several actions to boost growth. Execution on our main investments was very satisfactory with major factory upgrades in Cardiff for workplace as well as food safety and Nieuwkuijk with the new site under construction. Revenue in the BRAINBioIncubator segment (comprising research-intensive R&D projects with industrial partners and internal projects) decreased from € 7.3 million to € 4.2 million. This is attributable to a weak environment for contract research and library sales in the pharma sector. In addition, the previous financial year was marked by significant milestone income of around € 1.5 million which could not be repeated in the 2024/25 reporting year as forecasted. The segment's adjusted EBITDA stood at - € 1.3 million after - € 2.2 million in the previous financial year thanks to very strong cost containment measures. These measures included the strategic spin-out and licensing of the therapeutic related proprietary CRISPR-Cas technology to Akribion Therapeutics GmbH. Key financial data (in € million) 12M

2024/25 12M

2023/24 Revenues 49.6 54.6 BRAINBiocatalysts 45.4 47.5 BRAINBioIncubator 4.2 7.3 Total operating performance1 51.6 55.5 Adjusted EBITDA2 -0.5 -0.4 EBITDA -2.0 -4.0 Operating cash flow -9.2 -3.6 30.09.2025 30.09.2024 Cash and cash equivalents 6.2 27.2 1 Revenues + change in inventories + other income including R&D grants

2 The reconciliation from adjusted to unadjusted EBITDA can be found in the Annual Report 2024/25 Outlook For the financial year 2025/26, BRAIN Biotech expects a small increase in group revenues vs. the previous financial year. The segment BRAINBiocatalysts is expected to show revenues similar to those of the previous financial year, with an associated adjusted EBITDA margin of around ten percent. The business segment BRAINBioIncubator is expected to grow markedly, with revenues of around € 5 million. A more detailed quantitative guidance for the financial year 2025/26 will be issued with the 3M reporting on February 25, 2026. Link to BRAIN Biotech AG Annual Report 2024/25: +++ Contact Media Dr. Stephanie Konle, PR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 6251 9331-70

Email: ... Contact Investor Relations Martina Schuster, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6251 9331-69

Email: ... BRAIN Biotech The BRAIN Biotech Group is a leader in researching, developing, and producing specialty enzymes, focusing on the food and life sciences industries. In addition, the group develops microbial production strains and scalable bioprocesses for the economic production of specialty enzymes and other proteins. BRAIN Biotech also offers customized biological solutions to the industry for more sustainable products and efficient processes. BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the BRAIN Biotech Group. The company ́s activities are divided into two business segments: BRAINBiocatalysts (development, production, and distribution of specialty enzymes, microorganisms, and ingredients) and BRAINBioIncubator (research-intensive development projects and pharmaceuticals). BRAIN Biotech operates its own fermentation facilities in the UK and has additional production sites in continental Europe and the US. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (Ticker symbol: BNN; ISIN: DE0005203947 / WKN: 520394). In the 2024/25 fiscal year, the group generated revenue of € 49.6 million with around 280 employees. For more information, visit: . The BRAIN Biotech Group on social media and on the internet: BRAIN Biotech Gruppe Web: LinkedIn: Threads: @brainbiotechag Bluesky: X: Youtube: Biocatalysts Ltd (Production, Distribution) Website: LinkedIn: Biocatalysts Ltd on LinkedIn / BRAIN-Biocatalysts Life Science Solutions on LinkedIn BRAIN Biotech Zwingenberg (Technologies & R&D Services) Website: LinkedIn: BRAIN Biotech Technologies & Services AnalyticonDiscovery (R&D) Web: LinkedIn: Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors. BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. 14.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

