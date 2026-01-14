403
Kuwait Oil Price Up 42 Cents To USD 60.59 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose up 42 cents to USD 60.59 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared to USD 60.17 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures climbed USD 1.60 to USD 65.47 pb, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose USD 1.65 to USD 61.15 pb. (end)
