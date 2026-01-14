Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US delivers “critical” army supplies to Nigerian forces


2026-01-14 04:43:43
(MENAFN) The US has sent “critical” military supplies to Nigerian forces to bolster bilateral defense cooperation, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced Tuesday.

The delivery to Abuja is intended to support Nigeria’s ongoing operations and reinforce the shared security partnership, AFRICOM said on social media.

Nigeria has faced a mounting security crisis, with some US officials describing the violence as targeting Christian communities, though the Nigerian government rejects claims of religiously-targeted persecution. Authorities in Abuja stress that both Christian and Muslim populations are affected, and that the unrest stems from complex socio-economic and criminal factors.

In addition to supplying equipment, the US carried out airstrikes last year against militant camps in northwestern Nigeria, working in collaboration with the Nigerian government to counter terrorism and disrupt extremist networks.

