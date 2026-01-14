Uttarakhand CM Dhami Inaugurates Uttarayani Fair, Announces New Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Uttarayani Kauthik Fair organised by the Kumaon Cultural Upliftment Forum, Khatima, at the Seed Corporation premises by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

CM Dhami Inaugurates Uttarayani Fair, Announces Development Projects

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a "Parvatiya Vikas Bhawan" (Mountain Development Building) and directed the District Magistrate to identify suitable land for the same. He further declared that the Uttarayani Fair would be included in the official calendar and provided with financial assistance. At the committee's request, he also announced plans to build a permanent stage.

Preserving Culture and Identity

The Chief Minister said that Makar Sankranti is a festival of both spiritual and scientific significance. It is celebrated to mark the sun's transition into Uttarayan. In Indian culture, the Sun is regarded as the king among the planets; therefore, Makar Sankranti is also considered the day when a king visits the homes of his people. He said that Uttarayani is not merely a festival, but a celebration of our culture, faith, and philosophy of life. At this time, the Sun brings a message of new energy, new hope, and new beginnings.

He expressed happiness that through events like the Uttarayani Kauthik, the younger generation is reconnecting with its roots. When children dance to traditional instruments, youth sing folk songs, and mothers and sisters participate in traditional attire, it reinforces the belief that our cultural heritage is in safe hands.

He said that in an era of rapid modernisation, preserving and nurturing one's identity has become extremely important, and such events play a vital role in that direction. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is not only touching new heights of development but is also re-establishing the pride of Sanatan culture across the world. Inspired by the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," the state government is working day and night to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand a model of development.

Development in Khatima

The Chief Minister said that Khatima is not just an assembly for him, but his home, and the people here are his family. It is from here that he began his journey of public service.

He highlighted that the government has taken several significant steps in Khatima to strengthen healthcare, education, drinking water supply, and basic infrastructure. These include the construction of a hi-tech bus stand, a modern ITI and polytechnic college, a new 100-bed hospital, and a state-of-the-art national-level sports stadium.

To improve connectivity, projects such as the Gadarpur and Khatima bypasses, a bridge at Nausar, and an extensive road network have been developed. The government has also announced plans for a major military memorial between Khatima and Tanakpur. Additionally, MCom and MSc courses have been introduced at the Government College in Khatima, and an Eklavya Residential School is operating in the tribal-dominated area. He said with full confidence that the pace of Khatima's development will never slow.

State-Wide Governance and Law Enforcement

He noted that, within a single year, the unemployment rate fell by a record 4.4 per cent, below the national average. However, the opposition refuses to acknowledge these achievements and instead spreads rumours and confusion.

Tackling Illegal Activities and Encroachment

The Chief Minister asserted that there would be no compromise with Devbhoomi's culture, demography, or law and order. This is why strict action has been taken against destructive mindsets such as land jihad, love jihad, and spit jihad. Anti-riot and anti-conversion laws have been implemented and enforced on the ground. Over 10,000 acres of government land have been freed from encroachers, more than 250 illegal madrasas have been sealed, and over 500 illegal structures demolished, making it clear that no illegal construction on even an inch of Devbhoomi's land will be tolerated. Through "Operation Kaalnemi," action has also been taken against impostors and frauds who defame Sanatan Dharma.

Legislative Reforms and Anti-Corruption Drive

He said that while the Uniform Civil Code has laid the foundation of a harmonious society, a strict anti-cheating law has broken the backbone of the copying mafia. As a result, nearly 27,000 youths have received government jobs purely on merit. With a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, more than 200 corrupt individuals have been jailed over the past four and a half years.

Economic Growth and Women Empowerment

Due to clear policy and intent, Uttarakhand's economy has grown 26 times since state formation. The state budget has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. Power generation has increased fourfold, road length has doubled, and 10 government and private medical colleges are now operational. By installing more than 42,000 rooftop solar plants, the state has achieved its 2027 target in 2025.

Today, benefits are being transferred directly to beneficiaries' accounts through DBT. Under the Nanda Gaura Scheme, more than Rs 172 crore has been transferred directly to over 40,000 daughters of the state.

Addressing women in particular, the Chief Minister said that they are the true custodians of Uttarakhand's culture. Their values, hard work, and sacrifices are society's greatest strengths. Therefore, women's empowerment is not just a slogan but a firm commitment by the government.

Vision for a 'Best State'

He concluded that those who had only made promises for decades are now rattled by the government's achievements. "This is Devbhoomi. Development will take place here, our culture will be preserved, and anti-national forces will ultimately have to leave," he said.

The goal is to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. This is not merely a slogan, but an "option-less resolve," and he expressed confidence that the people would continue to support the government in achieving it.

