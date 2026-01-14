TGTX Rallies 7% After Hours On Revenue Estimates Based On Strong Briumvi Demand Through 2026



Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) rallied 7% after hours on Tuesday after the company said that it now expects full year 2026 total global revenue of $875 million to $900 million, highlighting significant growth expectations for its blockbuster drug Briumvi.

The company expects total revenue for full year 2025 to be about $616 million, including $594 million from sales of its Briumvi in the U.S. This exceeds a Wall Street estimate of $606.03 million, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Briumvi Demand

TG Therapeutics Michael S. Weiss said on Tuesday that the company continues to believe Briumvi has a“multi-billion dollar opportunity.”

Briumvi is a prescription medication used to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the myelin sheath, the protective covering of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. This damage disrupts nerve signals, leading to a wide range of neurological symptoms, including numbness, vision problems, and difficulties with balance, coordination, and walking.

The company is now also looking to develop and seek approval for a subcutaneous formulation of the drug for ease of administration as compared to its intravenous infusion version. In FY26, the company expects Briumvi's U.S. revenue to come at between $825 million and $850 million, accounting for a major chunk of the company's overall revenue.

“With significant market share capture since launch, we believe TG Therapeutics is well positioned to drive long-term revenue growth and cash flow. Additionally, our development programs for consolidated IV BRIUMVI dosing and self-administered subcutaneous form of BRIUMVI are expected to drive revenue acceleration over the short and mid-term if approved,” CEO Michael S. Weiss said.

“In parallel, we plan to initiate multiple exploratory studies that could expand BRIUMVI beyond MS, providing an additional lever for growth and underscoring its potential as a 'pipeline-in-a-product,'” he added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TGTX stayed within the 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed within 'extremely high' levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the company's revenue estimates could exceed to touch $1 billion in FY26.

Yet another voiced optimism for increased profits per share.

TGTX stock is up by about 1% over the past 12 months.

