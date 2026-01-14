Moët Hennessy Diageo Picks New PR Agency For Singapore

403
Moët Hennessy Diageo Picks New PR Agency For Singapore
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Moët Hennessy Diageo has picked creative communications agency W Communications to handle all its public relations in Singapore. The agency will oversee an illustrious portfolio of iconic brands including Henn, Hennessy, Dom Pérignon, Cloudy Bay, Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, Krug, Belvedere, Whispering Angel, Armand de Brignac and Minuty.
Under the new partnership, W Communications will lead brand storytelling, media relations, influencer engagement and event amplification across the entire Moët Hennessy Diageo portfolio, shaping conversations around craftsmanship, heritage and modern luxury whilst ensuring a locally nuanced approach for Singapore's discerning audience.
The agency started the partnership with Moët Hennessy Diageo at the end of 2025 by celebrating Cloudy Bay's 40th anniversary in Singapore, marking the iconic New Zealand winery's 2025 Vintage launch with an intimate dinner hosted at AIR CCCC in Dempsey.
Following this, W worked with the Moët Hennessy Diageo team for the local launch of Dom Pérignon's collaboration with renowned Japanese artist, Takashi Murakami.
“Representing the Moët Hennessy Diageo portfolio is both a privilege and a pleasure,” said Robin Chang, general manager of W Communications APAC.“These are brands that have defined celebrations for generations, from the clink of a Veuve Clicquot glass to the pour of Hennessy over ice."
"We're thrilled to build on the incredible legacy of Moët Hennessy Diageo's Maisons and bring their spirit to life for a new generation of Singaporean tastemakers. This win also underscores the strength and purpose of our newly launched influencer marketing agency, HelloFranses! Asia, where we will bring across a diversified model of celebrities, influencers and content creator services to further elevate all of our client's work, including that of MHD," added Chang.
Last November, W Communications announced the regional launch of HelloFranses!, a standalone celebrity and creator-first consultancy designed to help brands in Singapore and the APAC region navigate today's fast-moving influencer landscape with cultural intelligence, creative flair and commercial precision.
Founded in the UK by Chloe Franses, HelloFranses! has already experienced rapid growth. Now 20-people strong, it has made waves with clients including Disney, Hublot, Aston Martin and Bacardi, and delivered work for POP MART – taking Labubus from cult collectible to must-have fashion accessory. It has now set its sights on the vibrant, creator-driven markets of Asia Pacific, it said in a statement last year.
