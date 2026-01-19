Inflation Figures Highlight Week In Toronto
Monday
U.S.
Markets are closed for Martin Luther King Day.
Canada
Consumer Price Index
Economic Lookahead
Consumer Price Index (Dec.) CPI rose 2.2% year over year in November, matching the increase from October. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2% in November.
Featured Earnings
TRX Gold (T) (Q4) EPS of four cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) (Q4) EPS of 55 cents, compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.
3M Co (NYSE: MMM) (Q4) EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.68 in the prior-year quarter.
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) (Q4) EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Construction spending (Oct.)
Pending Home Sales (Dec.)
Featured Earnings
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (Q4) EPS of $2.52, compared to $2.04 in the prior-year quarter.
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) (Q4) EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.
Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) (Q4) EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.50 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Industrial Product Price Index (Dec.) The index increased 0.9% month over month in November and was up 6.1% year over year.
Raw Materials Price Index (Dec.) The index increased 0.3% month over month and rose 6.4% year over year.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (Jan. 17)
GDP (First Revision) (Q3)
Featured Earnings
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) (Q4) EPS of $1.41, compared to $1.32 in the prior-year quarter.
Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) (Q2) EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.88 in the prior-year quarter.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) (Q4) EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.34 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
New Housing Price Index (Dec.) The index was unchanged in November, in contrast with a 0.4% decrease the month before.
Featured Earnings
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (V) (Q1) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to gain of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to gain of four cents in the prior-year quarter.
NovaGold Resources Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Personal Income (Nov.)
Personal Spending (Nov.)
Consumer Sentiment (Jan.)
S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Jan.)
S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI
Featured Earnings
NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) (Q4) EPS of 56 cents, compared to 53 cents in the prior-year quarter.
ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) (Q3) EPS of 39 cents, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.
SLB N.V. (NYSE:SLB) (Q3) EPS of 74 cents, compared to 92 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Retail Trade (Nov.) Retail sales decreased 0.2% to $69.4 billion in October. Sales were down in four of nine subsectors, led by decreases at food and beverage retailers.
Featured Earnings
(Q3) EPS of three cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.
