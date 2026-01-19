Inflation Figures Highlight Week In Toronto

Monday

U.S.

Markets are closed for Martin Luther King Day.

Canada

Consumer Price Index

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (Dec.) CPI rose 2.2% year over year in November, matching the increase from October. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2% in November.

Featured Earnings

TRX Gold (T) (Q4) EPS of four cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) (Q4) EPS of 55 cents, compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) (Q4) EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.68 in the prior-year quarter.

US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) (Q4) EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Construction spending (Oct.)

Pending Home Sales (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (Q4) EPS of $2.52, compared to $2.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) (Q4) EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) (Q4) EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.50 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Industrial Product Price Index (Dec.) The index increased 0.9% month over month in November and was up 6.1% year over year.

Raw Materials Price Index (Dec.) The index increased 0.3% month over month and rose 6.4% year over year.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (Jan. 17)

GDP (First Revision) (Q3)

Featured Earnings

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) (Q4) EPS of $1.41, compared to $1.32 in the prior-year quarter.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) (Q2) EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.88 in the prior-year quarter.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) (Q4) EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.34 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

New Housing Price Index (Dec.) The index was unchanged in November, in contrast with a 0.4% decrease the month before.

Featured Earnings

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (V) (Q1) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to gain of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to gain of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Personal Income (Nov.)

Personal Spending (Nov.)

Consumer Sentiment (Jan.)

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Jan.)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI

Featured Earnings

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) (Q4) EPS of 56 cents, compared to 53 cents in the prior-year quarter.

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) (Q3) EPS of 39 cents, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

SLB N.V. (NYSE:SLB) (Q3) EPS of 74 cents, compared to 92 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Retail Trade (Nov.) Retail sales decreased 0.2% to $69.4 billion in October. Sales were down in four of nine subsectors, led by decreases at food and beverage retailers.

Featured Earnings

(Q3) EPS of three cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

(Q3) EPS of three cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

(Q3) EPS of three cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.