US Winter Weather Alert: NWS Warns Of Dangerous Cold, Snow Squalls, Strong Winds And Dense Fog

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a series of urgent weather warnings across the United States, as dangerous cold, snow, strong winds and dense fog affect large parts of the country from Florida to the Great Lakes and Alaska.

Florida faces rare freeze conditions

According to the NWS Tampa Bay/Ruskin, a Freeze Warning and Cold Weather Advisory are in effect for parts of central and coastal Florida, including Citrus, Hernando, Levy and Sumter counties, from midnight Sunday to 9 am Monday.

Temperatures are expected to fall as low as 25°F, with wind chills near 23°F. The NWS warned that frost and freezing temperatures could damage crops, kill sensitive plants and affect outdoor plumbing. A Freeze Watch is also in place for late Monday night into Tuesday morning, with temperatures again dipping below freezing.

Residents have been advised to protect plants, cover pipes and dress warmly if heading outdoors.

Arctic cold spreads across the Midwest and Southeast

The NWS Weather Prediction Center said a powerful Arctic air mass is pushing south, bringing temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below normal across much of the Midwest. Overnight lows in the low to mid-30s have triggered freeze warnings from southern Georgia into central and northern Florida.

Wind chills in parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin could fall to 30 below zero, with the NWS La Crosse warning that exposed skin could suffer frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

Dangerous snow squalls hit Indiana and Michigan

The NWS Northern Indiana issued a Snow Squall Warning for parts of northeastern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, including sections of Interstate 80.

Forecasters warned of sudden bursts of heavy snow, wind gusts up to 35 mph, and near-whiteout conditions, making travel dangerous within minutes. Drivers were urged to slow down and be alert for rapidly changing road conditions.

Heavy lake-effect snow in New York

In upstate New York, the NWS Albany said lake-effect snow could bring 6 to 12 inches of accumulation in Northern Herkimer County through early Wednesday.

Visibility may drop below a quarter mile, and travel could become difficult, especially in areas north of the Route 28 corridor.

Dense fog blankets California's San Joaquin Valley

The NWS Hanford warned that dense fog across the San Joaquin Valley could reduce visibility to less than 200 feet, with some areas seeing near-zero visibility.

The advisory remains in effect until Monday afternoon, with fog expected to return again overnight, making driving hazardous.

Strong winds and bitter cold in Ohio and Pennsylvania

The NWS Cleveland said wind gusts up to 45 mph could knock down tree limbs and cause isolated power outages in parts of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania.

A Cold Weather Advisory follows Monday night into Tuesday, with wind chills dropping to 15 to 20 below zero, raising the risk of hypothermia.

Extreme cold warning in West Virginia

In Western Greenbrier County, West Virginia, the NWS Blacksburg issued an Extreme Cold Warning, with wind chills expected to fall to 15 below zero, and even colder at higher elevations.

Residents were advised to limit time outdoors and wear layered winter clothing, including hats, gloves and face coverings.

Freezing spray warning in Alaska waters

The NWS Fairbanks issued a Heavy Freezing Spray Warning for coastal waters in northwest Alaska, warning that ice buildup on vessels could be dangerous for marine travel.

What people should do

The National Weather Service advises residents across affected regions to:

-Dress in warm layers, including hats and gloves

-Limit outdoor exposure in extreme cold

-Protect plants, pets and water pipes

-Drive cautiously in snow, fog and high winds

-Stay updated with local NWS alerts

More warnings may be issued as the system moves east and south over the next two days.

