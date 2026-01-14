403
Greenland reaffirms loyalty to Denmark ahead of US talks
(MENAFN) Greenland’s premier, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, emphasized Tuesday that if forced to choose between the United States and Denmark, the semi-autonomous territory would side with Denmark. His remarks come ahead of high-level discussions with US officials.
Speaking alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Nielsen reiterated that Greenland has firmly rejected any notion of becoming part of the US. “We are a democratic society that makes our own decisions ... Greenland does not want to be owned by the United States, and Greenland will not be governed from Washington,” he said.
Frederiksen underscored the unity between Denmark and Greenland, saying, “we come together, we stay together, and we leave together.” She highlighted that borders cannot be altered by force and stressed that smaller nations should not fear larger ones. Frederiksen also noted Denmark’s long-standing commitment as a US ally and its continued responsibilities within NATO.
The statements precede a meeting in Washington scheduled for Wednesday, which will include Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, US Vice President JD Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Greenland, a self-governing territory under the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn US interest due to its strategic Arctic position and rich mineral resources. President Donald Trump’s repeated proposals to acquire the island—including threats of military action—have drawn international condemnation.
